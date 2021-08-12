Papillion La Vista students back in class; spread mitigation efforts in place

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — K-7 students returned to Papillion La Vista Community Schools Thursday where masks are recommended but not required.

The district said there will be measures like extra cleaning protocols, hand sanitizers in every classroom and social distancing — specifically at the elementary level during lunch.

"Masks are one of those really challenging things. Should we? Shouldn't we? What I can assure you is that we are monitoring our situation in our district, and what our numbers look like in our community on a daily basis, if we start to see those spikes we've heard about throughout the country, we absolutely will look and see if those changes need to be made,” said Annette Eyman, Director of Communications at Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

During the school year, the district will adjust protocols based on factors like the number of positive COVID-19 cases and risk of spread.

In addition to focusing on the physical health of children, the district is also focusing on the mental health of students.

