United Way volunteers pack back-to-school boxes to help kids start off on the right foot

As students prepare for the upcoming school year, the United Way wanted to make sure kids feel confident and comfortable walking the hallways. On Thursday, volunteers packed boxes filled with hygiene products like toothpaste, socks, lotion, laundry detergent and more to make sure they do.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Aug 05, 2021
