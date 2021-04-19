Watch
Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River

Posted at 8:41 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 09:41:02-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police were investigating the discovery of a body and submerged vehicle near a boat ramp.

Police and fire department rescuers were called a little before 1 p.m. Sunday to the Harriet Street boat ramp into the Des Moines River after someone saw a body in the water near a nearly submerged vehicle.

People initially attempted a rescue but realized the person was dead. A fire department water team recovered the body of a man. Police say it appears the body and vehicle had been in the water for “a considerable time."

