Carjacking in Council Bluffs injures woman; suspect stopped

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a violent carjacking that injured a woman in Council Bluffs ended in a crash before the suspect could cross the Missouri River into Nebraska.

Police say the incident began Wednesday night, when a man's vehicle was hit from behind. According to authorities, when the man got out to inspect the damage, someone from the other vehicle jumped into his car and drove off.

The police also say the victim's wife was a passenger in the car and was seriously injured when she fell into the roadway as the carjacker sped off. They say officers used a maneuver that caused the fleeing car to crash before it reached the Nebraska side of the bridge. The suspect was injured and taken to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital.