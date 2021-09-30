Cheap Eats: Cafe Diem

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you like biscuits and gravy, there's a new cafe you need to know about.

The biscuits are homemade, the food is always served hot and the prices are just right.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you to Cafe Diem.

If you're searching for a new restaurant, check out the bottom of The Apartments at Lux 96 at 96th and Portal.

That's where you'll find Cafe Diem, a breakfast and lunch spot in Papillion.

"I'm passionate about food," said owner Steve Jackson.

Steve is proud of the food they serve.

"We do things right. We actually crack eggs for our scrambled eggs, and we actually make pancake batter and we make our own biscuits," he explained.

Speaking of biscuits, the biscuits and gravy have become the restaurant's signature dish.

If biscuits are the main attraction, the sausage gravy is a close runner-up.

Just about everything on the menu is simple on purpose.

Jackson said the most popular item on the menu is called The Classic.

It comes with hash browns, 2 eggs, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage and toast.

"You don't have to get cute with breakfast. You just got to serve fresh, good ingredients, hot and fast and that's kind of what we do," Jackson added.

But there are some fun featured dishes.

"The feature is ridiculous. It's a sweet and savory breakfast sandwich. It's made with French toast, it's got eggs, it's got sausage, it's got ham, it's got Swiss cheese and American cheese and it's served with a side of warm syrup and hashbrowns, dusted with powdered sugar. It's phenomenal," Jackson described.

The Martins are regulars at Cafe Diem.

"We love to have breakfast in the morning and it's really fun because we also sneak in at lunch, too, " Connie Martin said. "They also do fabulous baked goods."

"Oh yeah! The cinnamon rolls, the pecan rolls are made here every day. The icing is made from scratch," Jackson said.

There are also strawberry crepes.

"We can switch that up. We'll do cinnamon apple crepes we can do a pumpkin spice crepe," Jackson stated.

While there's still construction going on outside, things are cooking inside.

"The response has been tremendous," Jackson said with a smile.

A dream come true for the new restaurant owner who just wants to spread a little sunshine through good food.

"I've always said this is what God wired me to do. It makes my heart happy," Jackson said.

Here's a sample of some of the breakfast deals:

The Classic: $8.99

Biscuits & Gravy: $7.99

Three Pancakes: $4.99

French Toast: $5.99

Fruit Crepe: $5.99

For more details, go to cafediem96.com or stop by 9839 South 96th Street, Suite 109 in Papillion.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. The drive-thru is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

