Omaha announces fall cleanup dates and dropoff sites

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Have bulky items you need to get rid of? The City of Omaha is holding fall cleanup events in October, providing residents with the opportunity to recycle or dispose of items that aren't accepted through curbside trash and recycling services. It also announced dates for when the city's garbage contractor will be picking up unlimited yard waste collections.

The City of Omaha said:

Fall begins later this month, and the City of Omaha Public Works Department is preparing for the annual neighborhood cleanup and the curbside collection of fall yard waste.



The neighborhood cleanup schedule includes 31 locations beginning Saturday, October 2 and continues for the next three Saturdays, ending on October 24. Each week includes a site designated for disposal of tires, appliances and yard waste.



The Fall Cleanup program is a partnership between the City of Omaha and participating neighborhood/homeowner associations. The annual free event is an opportunity to recycle or dispose of large and bulky items that are not accepted through curbside waste or recycling services such as old furniture, appliances, tires, and mattresses. Some items are not accepted including rocks and concrete, construction debris, propane tanks, and household hazardous waste.



The free, unlimited fall yard waste collection will begin the week of October 18 and continue through November 27. FCC Environmental will pick up yard waste that is placed in brown bags and set at the curb with weekly garbage and recycling collections. Pre-paid stickers are not required during this six­week period. All yard waste collected during this time will be collected separately and used to produce Oma-Gro that will be available next year.



Residents who receive special collection services can put yard waste bags at their usual collection location for pickup, however, only bags at the curb will be collected separately.



Other important yard waste collection reminders:



Yard waste in any other type of container will not be collected

Maximum weight for yard waste bags in 40 lbs.

Yard waste can also be placed in the garbage carts year-round for collection

More information on yard waste collection is available at https://wasteline.org/

Dropoff locations and dates: