SUVs crash into Metro Community College building in possible road-rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald say two SUVs crashed into a building Saturday on Metro Community College's Fort Campus after what police believe was an incident of road-rage.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. to Building 6 on the campus, where a white GMC Yukon appeared to have driven up a rock incline into the side of the building.

The Omaha World-Herald says the vehicle was about 6 ft off the ground and crashed about 5 ft into the structure.

A white Hundai Santa Fe also slammed into the side of the building but at ground level, next to the Yukon.

Authorities say the vehicles were westbound on Ellison Ave from 27th St, thought to have been driving close to 70 mph.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.