Wildlife Safari Park hosts Howl-O-Ween

How the Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland celebrated the season.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 17, 2021
ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — This Friday and Saturday, the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland hosted a spooktacular party for the whole family featuring a hayrack ride, Halloween-themed games, dinner and a marshmallow roast.

Kids wore their Halloween costumes for a costume parade.

The event also included a candy bag and special visits from some of the Animal Ambassadors.

"I think everybody's really excited to get out and get back to what we consider a semi-normal time period, we can have it outside, it's a beautiful fall night. It's been beautiful weather both nights," Education Program Manager Pam Eby said.

Funds benefit the Education Department at Wildlife Safari Park.

