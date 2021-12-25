3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad.

The group’s management agency says RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, and another member, Suga, tested positive on Friday.

All three took their second jabs in August.

The BTS is a seven-member boyband. According to the agency, Big Hit Music, RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including slight fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home.

Suga isn't exhibiting symptoms and is administering self-care at home.

All three had traveled abroad on their personal schedule during the band's official time off.

