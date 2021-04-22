3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen's complete COVID-19 vaccine journey

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're hearing a lot about open vaccine appointments and how you can sign up, but what does the actual process look and feel like?

Five hours after being vaccinated, Kent said was feeling no side effects other than some pain in his arm. A few hours later he said the pain in his arm was more intense than when he had his first dose.

Kent's first dose was administered at an Iowa pharmacy but he said he was able to receive his second dose in Omaha.

He’ll share an update on how he's feeling tomorrow on 3 News Now This Morning.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.