401 new COVID-19 cases reported by Douglas County Health Department Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 401 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Monday’s report of 357 cases. During this time, the DCHD received three new COVID-19-related death certificates, two vaccinated women, one in her 70s and one in her 80s, have died. An unvaccinated man in his 50s also died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,123.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:

Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 87% occupancy rate with 195 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 80% rate with 62 staffed beds available for all patients. Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% of capacity with 18 beds available.

There are 69 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Three are pediatric cases. Fourteen adults are receiving ICU-level care .

There are two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Three people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

Monday is being observed for Memorial Day, so the next mid-week update from the DCHD will be on Tuesday.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 152,744.

