Omaha-area hospital occupancy rates rising as COVID quietly continues to spread

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported that 367 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Thursday’s report, which includes the cases reported on Friday. During this time, the DCHD did not receive any new COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,120.

Monday's midday report is the fourth consecutive semi-weekly COVID update of 300 cases or above. The trend began on May 12, when the case count jumped from the low 200 range to 346 cases.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are occupied at a 79% occupancy rate with 295 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 83% rate with 53 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% of capacity with 19 beds available.

There are 73 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Two are pediatric cases. Eleven are receiving ICU-level care.

There is one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Four people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 152,356.

