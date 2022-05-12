Nearly 350 new COVID-19 cases in Omaha metro over last 3 days

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported that 346 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Monday. This is the first time in recent weeks that the semi-weekly COVID update has been over 300 cases. For reference, Monday's report reflected 207 new COVID-19 cases.

During this time, the DCHD also received six new COVID-19-related death certificates. A man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s, and two women over 85 have died. The only unvaccinated person was one of the women who was in her 70s. The DCHD noted that not all six deaths were recent, as at least one death occurred in early February, but the death certificate was issued this week. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,119.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 89% occupancy rate with 153 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 79% rate with 65 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 87% of capacity with 17 beds available.

There are 65 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19:

Two are pediatric cases. Twelve are receiving ICU-level care.

There are three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) and two of them were adults with one potential pediatric case.

Three people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 151,298.

