A list of Omaha-area vaccine clinics next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Upcoming metro area vaccine clinics from the Douglas County Health Department are listed below. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies.

Tuesday, Jan. 4



DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., Noon until 4 p.m., all vaccines

Wednesday, Jan. 5



Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+

Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+

Thursday, Jan. 6



Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Omaha North High Magnet School, 4410 N. 36th Street, 4 to 7 p.m., all vaccines

Friday, Jan. 7



DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., all vaccines

Saturday, Jan. 8



Omaha Kanyaw Baptists Church, 4730 N. 60th Ave., 9 a.m. to noon, Pfizer, ages 5+

Girls, Inc. 2811 N. 45th St., noon to 3 p.m., all vaccines

