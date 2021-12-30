Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

A list of Omaha-area vaccine clinics next week

items.[0].image.alt
Provided
Vaccine clinic at Millard North high school in the Spring of 2021
millard north vaccine clinic.jpg
Posted at 4:55 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 17:55:02-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Upcoming metro area vaccine clinics from the Douglas County Health Department are listed below. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

  • DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., Noon until 4 p.m., all vaccines

Wednesday, Jan. 5

  • Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+
  • Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+

Thursday, Jan. 6

  • Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
  • Omaha North High Magnet School, 4410 N. 36th Street, 4 to 7 p.m., all vaccines

Friday, Jan. 7

  • DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., all vaccines

Saturday, Jan. 8

  • Omaha Kanyaw Baptists Church, 4730 N. 60th Ave., 9 a.m. to noon, Pfizer, ages 5+
  • Girls, Inc. 2811 N. 45th St., noon to 3 p.m., all vaccines

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker