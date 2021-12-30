A list of Omaha-area vaccine clinics next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Upcoming metro area vaccine clinics from the Douglas County Health Department are listed below. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
- DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., Noon until 4 p.m., all vaccines
Wednesday, Jan. 5
- Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+
- Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+
Thursday, Jan. 6
- Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
- Omaha North High Magnet School, 4410 N. 36th Street, 4 to 7 p.m., all vaccines
Friday, Jan. 7
- DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., all vaccines
Saturday, Jan. 8
- Omaha Kanyaw Baptists Church, 4730 N. 60th Ave., 9 a.m. to noon, Pfizer, ages 5+
- Girls, Inc. 2811 N. 45th St., noon to 3 p.m., all vaccines
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.