Adult ICU occupancy in Omaha metro jumps to 87% for all patients on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported in its daily brief COVID-19 roundup that 299 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since midnight the previous day. During the same period, five new COVID-19-related death certificates were received for two unvaccinated men over 75 and three women between 60 and 95, only one of whom was vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,032.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received late Tuesday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 210 staffed beds available .

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 87% rate with 40 staffed beds available.

Fifty-eight adults are receiving ICU-level care.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 89% capacity with 15 beds available.

There are 342 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

This includes 329 adults and 13 pediatric cases.

There are nine additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

This includes eight potential adult cases and one potential pediatric case.

Thirty-three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is now 140,408.

