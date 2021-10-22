Are you eligible for a COVID-19 booster? Methodist Health system doc breaks it down

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More Americans are now eligible to get COVID-19 booster shots after the CDC signed off on a plan to allow doctors to use the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster vaccines.

If you received either of those vaccines initially, you might be wondering when you can get a booster. On Friday, an infectious disease doctor from Methodist Physicians Clinic provided more answers to eligibility for these vaccines.

"The time frame between your initial vaccine series and the booster is based upon what you got as the initial vaccine series. So if you got Johnson & Johnson and it's been two months, you can get any of the three boosters available. If you received Pfizer or Moderna initially, you can get any of the three shots but it has to be six months,” said Dr. Jessica Jones.

People who are 65 and older or at high risk because of their job, living situation or health condition are eligible for the boosters.

This week, the CDC’s director also said mixing and matching boosters is okay to do.

