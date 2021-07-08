Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

As New York salutes health workers, Missouri fights a surge

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
Spectators wait along Broadway as marchers pass through the Financial District during a parade honoring essential workers for their efforts in getting New York City through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The parade kicked off at Battery Park and travel up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes, which has hosted parades honoring world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Virus Outbreak Pandemic Parade
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 13:10:14-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has thrown a ticker-tape parade for the health care workers and others who helped the city pull through the darkest days of COVID-19, while authorities in Missouri are struggling to beat back a surge blamed on the fast-spreading delta variant and deep resistance to getting vaccinated.

The contrasting scenes could be a glimpse of what public health experts say may lie ahead for the U.S. in the coming months: outbreaks in corners of the country with low vaccination rates.

In Missouri, the Springfield area has been hit so hard that one hospital had to borrow ventilators over the Fourth of July weekend and begged on social media for help from respiratory therapists.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland