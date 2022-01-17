Watch

Available vaccine clinics in the Omaha metro through Saturday

Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 12:38:48-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Upcoming metro area vaccine clinics from the Douglas County Health Department are listed below, with the exception of Monday because Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

  • DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m., all vaccines

Wednesday, Jan. 19

  • Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+ and Moderna
  • Burke High School, 12200 Burke St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
  • Bennington High School, 16610 Bennington Rd. in Bennington, NE, 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Thursday, Jan. 20
Central High School, 124 N. 20th St., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
Omaha Northwest High Magnet School, 8204 Crown Point Ave., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Friday, Jan. 21

  • DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all vaccines

Saturday, Jan. 22
Girls, Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon to 3 p.m., all vaccines

For more information regarding vaccines and boosters, as well as pharmacy locations for vaccination, visit the Douglas County Health District website.

