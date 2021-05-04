Baker's now offering COVID-19 vaccines without appointment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Baker's announced Tuesday that they are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals on a walk-in basis.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest time of eligibility to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access,” said Robert Tomasu, Baker’s Health and Wellness Director. “At Baker’s, we are now making it even easier to obtain a vaccine without the need to schedule an appointment in advance.”

Baker's is offering Moderna and J&J vaccines which could vary by location.

As of Monday, Kroger Health and its family of companies have given more than 3.66 million vaccines.

Visit this website for more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.