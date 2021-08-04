Big jump in COVID cases for Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Three Rivers Health Department (3RPHD), which serves Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties in Nebraska, cases reported over the last week are up to 10 times higher than what was reported at the beginning of July.

In the past seven days, a total of 51 cases have been reported. That's a big jump compared to the district’s average of about “5-10 cases of COVID-19 each week."

To help stop the spread, the department is asking residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

“We know vaccination isn’t the only tool to fight COVID-19. However, the vaccine lowers the risk of contracting COVID-19 and acts to prevent severe illness and hospitalizations if infection were to occur. Please also remember to stay home when you are feeling ill, wash your hands, and socially distance when needed. These tools, collectively, can help keep our communities safe” said Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing.

The department also said additional variants of the virus have been detected in the area.

It said, “3RPHD has identified four new lab-confirmed variants of concern within our health district. The new variants of concern are the B.1.617 Delta variant (India), two in Dodge County and two in Washington County. To date, Dodge County has a total of twenty-six identified variants of concern, sixteen B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), three B.1.427/429 (California) variants, one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil), and six B1.617 Delta variants (India). Saunders County has a total of twelve variants of concern consisting of nine B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil), and two B1.617 Delta variants (India). Washington County has a total of twenty-six variants of concern, twenty B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil), and five B1.617 Delta variants (India). This totals sixty-four lab-confirmed variants of concern within our health district.”

A COVID-related death was reported by the department on Wednesday. A person in their 50s has passed, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 136.

If you are unable to leave your home and want to be tested for the virus, the department said to call it at 402-704-2245.

The latest information about COVID activity in the district can be found by visiting the 3RPHD’s COVID website .

You can read the department's full release below:

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has had a wonderful summer full of community events. By the end of this week, we will have participated in bike rodeos within all three of our counties, teaching kids about bike safety and providing helmets to children within our communities. We have had the opportunity to educate families on child passenger safety and install numerous car seats. 3RPHD has enjoyed attending Gateway to the West Days in Blair, John C. Fremont Days, and National Night Out events. Our team has recently wrapped up another quarter of radon testing and education. Around this time, you can find us at county fairs, school open houses, or out trapping for mosquitoes. We are looking forward to the fall where we get to host Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshops, have educational meetings with our Youth Action Committee, and prepare for influenza vaccine clinics. “We are so grateful for our partnerships with schools and healthcare providers, in addition to local businesses, organizations, and safety officials. We have appreciated the support from our community members, and we continue to strive to make our communities healthier, safer places” said Terra Uhing, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.



The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for our health district and across the globe. Unfortunately, we continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. At the beginning of July, our health district averaged 5-10 cases of COVID-19 each week. Within the last 7 days, we have had a total of 51 cases. In a continued effort to protect our communities, we still encourage you to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “We know vaccination isn’t the only tool to fight COVID-19. However, the vaccine lowers the risk of contracting COVID-19 and acts to prevent severe illness and hospitalizations if infection were to occur. Please also remember to stay home when you are feeling ill, wash your hands, and socially distance when needed. These tools, collectively, can help keep our communities safe” said Uhing.



3RPHD has identified four new lab-confirmed variants of concern within out health district. The new variants of concern are the B.1.617 Delta variant (India), two in Dodge County and two in Washington County. To date, Dodge County has a total of twenty-six identified variants of concern, sixteen B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), three B.1.427/429 (California) variants, one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil), and six B1.617 Delta variants (India). Saunders County has a total of twelve variants of concern consisting of nine B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil), and two B1.617 Delta variants (India). Washington County has a total of twenty-six variants of concern, twenty B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil), and five B1.617 Delta variants (India). This totals sixty-four lab-confirmed variants of concern within our health district.



If you are home-bound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, please contact us at 402-704-2245.



Sadly, we are announcing one new COVID-19 related death, an individual in their 50s. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths within our health district to 136.



The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates



For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.