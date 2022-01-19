Bills introduced in Lincoln to fight healthcare worker shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska's frontline nurses could see a big bonus if lawmakers pass a bill aimed at helping medical facilities stay staffed.

Three bills proposing to use federal money to address the workforce shortage were introduced in Lincoln Tuesday. At least one more is on the way.

Supporters want to use 63 million dollars to provide a bonus to current nurses and scholarships for future nursing students.

"Do I think it's enough for the nurses? I don't. I really don't. But at the same time, I think it's showing our willingness to recognize their sacrifice, what they continue on to do on a daily basis. That we know, unfortunately, we are not done with this pandemic," said state senator Mike McDonnell.

Health leaders have warned that without changes, Nebraska could end up being short more than 5,000 nurses by 2025.

