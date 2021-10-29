Black Elk Elementary in Millard currently has 25 COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rebecca Kleeman, Director of Communications Millard Public Schools, confirmed on Friday afternoon that Black Elk Elementary has 25 active COVID-19 cases.

"Four of the classrooms have three or more cases. At (3 p.m.), we shut the classroom down, so four classrooms are temporarily closed. Students continue remotely.

Once a school had two classrooms closed, then we mask the school for 28 days per health department guidance (28 days is two incubation cycles of the virus). Black Elk will be required to mask up until Thanksgiving break," wrote Kleeman in an email.

COVID-19 cases in Millard Public Schools can be tracked on the school district website: mpsomaha.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.