Booster shots become available for immunocompromised in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting Monday, Douglas County plans to start giving covid-19 booster shots to folks who are immunocompromised.

The plan for everyone else will start next month, but not everyone will be eligible at once.

Right now, people who are immunocompromised and received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible to receive a third vaccine dose.

Then it will open up to anyone who received those vaccines on Sept. 20.

Priority will be given to nursing home residents, health care workers, and older individuals who were vaccinated early on.

CHI Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan said it's a good idea for front line workers who received their first dose before the rest of the public to consider getting a booster shot.

"We all got vaccinated in December, so did a lot of the front line, health care workers. So if they're going to take care of covid-19 patients again, they fall into that high-risk exposure. So, I think giving them a booster shot might be appropriate," said Dr. Vivekanandan.

The guidelines suggest you get the booster shot eight months after your second dose.

As a reminder, if you received two doses of Pfizer, your third booster shot will also need to be Pfizer and the same goes for modern.

As for Johnson & Johnson's booster shot, an announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.