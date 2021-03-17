Brazil COVID-19 variant found in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The first cases of the Brazil COVID-19 variant have been identified in Nebraska, officials announced Wednesday evening.

Two cases have been confirmed in Douglas County. Contact investigations are underway.

The Brazil variant is also known as P.1.

"The P.1 variant has been spreading throughout the United States and is likely more contagious. Testing platforms like Test Nebraska and others will still produce a positive result for the P.1 variant (and other variants). It is expected that vaccinations will remain effective," the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a release.

Strains of the California and UK coronavirus variants have also been found in Nebraska.

Officials continue to urge people to wear masks, stay socially distanced and get tested.

