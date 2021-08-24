BREAKING: City of Lincoln to mandate masks starting Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County will reinstate an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday, August 26 through the end of September. The mandate will apply to everyone 2-years-old and over, regardless of vaccine status.

Russ Gronewald, President and CEO of Bryan Health said that the hospital system is having to divert patients out of state and to other cities because of a lack of capacity.

Watch the press conference below.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.