Bryan Health reports rising COVID absences Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — With COVID cases on the rise around Nebraska, Bryan Health wants everyone to proceed with caution as we head into the summer.

Right now, cases and hospitalizations remain lower than the omicron peak, but the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant is affecting the medical workforce. Bryan Medical Center gave a press conference Monday via Zoom to discuss COVID.

"We are starting to see a number of increases in employee absences due to COVID-19 illness,” said Dr. Jim Nora, medical director of infection prevention at Bryan Medical Center. “Once again this virus is making it harder for us and others to care for patients when people get sick and excluded from work."

Bryan Health is currently caring for nine covid patients, with the number of in-patients remaining under 10 since mid-March.

