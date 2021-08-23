Bryan Health reports six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; eight COVID patients on ventilators

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Six people died from COVID-19 over the weekend at Bryan Health in Lincoln according to a spokesperson. The hospital system did not specify if those individuals were vaccinated or list their ages.
Since the start of the pandemic, the medical center has lost 267 patients to COVID-19.
See more data from Bryan Health below.
Bryan Medical Center COVID-19 Inpatients
- COVID-19 positive inpatients: 51
- 33 Lancaster County residents, 18 residents from outside Lancaster County
- COVID-19 inpatients hospitalized, but no longer infectious: 14
- COVID-19 total inpatients hospitalized: 65
There are 11 inpatients awaiting results of their COVID-19 tests. One patient is in intensive care.
Bryan Medical Center COVID-19 Inpatients on Ventilators
- COVID-19 positive inpatients on ventilators: 8
- 5 Lancaster County residents, 3 residents from outside Lancaster County
- COVID-19 inpatients no longer infectious on ventilators: 1
- COVID-19 total inpatients on ventilators: 9
