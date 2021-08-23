Watch

Bryan Health reports six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; eight COVID patients on ventilators

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Ventilators sit beside each of the five intensive care beds that are part of the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital set up in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The field hospital joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:37:51-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Six people died from COVID-19 over the weekend at Bryan Health in Lincoln according to a spokesperson. The hospital system did not specify if those individuals were vaccinated or list their ages.

Since the start of the pandemic, the medical center has lost 267 patients to COVID-19.

See more data from Bryan Health below.

Bryan Medical Center COVID-19 Inpatients

  • COVID-19 positive inpatients: 51
  • 33 Lancaster County residents, 18 residents from outside Lancaster County
  • COVID-19 inpatients hospitalized, but no longer infectious: 14
  • COVID-19 total inpatients hospitalized: 65

There are 11 inpatients awaiting results of their COVID-19 tests. One patient is in intensive care.

Bryan Medical Center COVID-19 Inpatients on Ventilators

  • COVID-19 positive inpatients on ventilators: 8
  • 5 Lancaster County residents, 3 residents from outside Lancaster County
  • COVID-19 inpatients no longer infectious on ventilators: 1
  • COVID-19 total inpatients on ventilators: 9

