Bryan Health sees influx of unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Posted at 1:31 PM, Aug 19, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials with Bryan Health in Lincoln provided an update Thursday on their COVID-19 hospitalizations, which includes over 60 unvaccinated people.

"In one way, we've been through it, so it's gonna be easier to fire some of these other things up. I think we are in a very different situation because of everything you've heard. How rapidly moving and virulent the delta virus is and the staffing concerns make the situation a little bit more tenuous," said Bryan Health VP and CDO Bob Ravenscroft.

See their data below.

Patient Volume
66 Patients Hospitalized

  • 5 vaccinated
  • 61 unvaccinated
    • 37 Lancaster County residents
    • 15 residents from outside Lancaster County
    • 14 no longer infectious

17 Patients in ICU

  • 1 vaccinated
  • 16 unvaccinated

15 Patients on Ventilators

  • 1 vaccinated
  • 14 unvaccinated
    • 5 patients from Lancaster County
    • 4 patients from outside Lancaster County
    • 6 no longer infectious but still on ventilators

Age Breakdown of COVID-19 Inpatients

  • Under 50 - 30%
  • Age 51-64 - 31%
  • Age 65-74 - 20%
  • Age 75-84 - 6%
  • Over 85 - 13%

Vaccination Status of COVID-19 Inpatients

  • Under age 65 - 100% are unvaccinated
  • Over age 65 - 80% are unvaccinated
  • 20% have completed the vaccine cycle

See a graph below on patient volume.

graph.PNG

