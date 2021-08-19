Bryan Health sees influx of unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials with Bryan Health in Lincoln provided an update Thursday on their COVID-19 hospitalizations, which includes over 60 unvaccinated people.
"In one way, we've been through it, so it's gonna be easier to fire some of these other things up. I think we are in a very different situation because of everything you've heard. How rapidly moving and virulent the delta virus is and the staffing concerns make the situation a little bit more tenuous," said Bryan Health VP and CDO Bob Ravenscroft.
Patient Volume
66 Patients Hospitalized
- 5 vaccinated
- 61 unvaccinated
- 37 Lancaster County residents
- 15 residents from outside Lancaster County
- 14 no longer infectious
17 Patients in ICU
- 1 vaccinated
- 16 unvaccinated
15 Patients on Ventilators
- 1 vaccinated
- 14 unvaccinated
- 5 patients from Lancaster County
- 4 patients from outside Lancaster County
- 6 no longer infectious but still on ventilators
Age Breakdown of COVID-19 Inpatients
- Under 50 - 30%
- Age 51-64 - 31%
- Age 65-74 - 20%
- Age 75-84 - 6%
- Over 85 - 13%
Vaccination Status of COVID-19 Inpatients
- Under age 65 - 100% are unvaccinated
- Over age 65 - 80% are unvaccinated
- 20% have completed the vaccine cycle
