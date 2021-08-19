Bryan Health sees influx of unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials with Bryan Health in Lincoln provided an update Thursday on their COVID-19 hospitalizations, which includes over 60 unvaccinated people.

"In one way, we've been through it, so it's gonna be easier to fire some of these other things up. I think we are in a very different situation because of everything you've heard. How rapidly moving and virulent the delta virus is and the staffing concerns make the situation a little bit more tenuous," said Bryan Health VP and CDO Bob Ravenscroft.

See their data below.

Patient Volume

66 Patients Hospitalized



5 vaccinated

61 unvaccinated 37 Lancaster County residents 15 residents from outside Lancaster County 14 no longer infectious



17 Patients in ICU



1 vaccinated

16 unvaccinated

15 Patients on Ventilators



1 vaccinated

14 unvaccinated 5 patients from Lancaster County 4 patients from outside Lancaster County 6 no longer infectious but still on ventilators



Age Breakdown of COVID-19 Inpatients



Under 50 - 30%

Age 51-64 - 31%

Age 65-74 - 20%

Age 75-84 - 6%

Over 85 - 13%

Vaccination Status of COVID-19 Inpatients



Under age 65 - 100% are unvaccinated

Over age 65 - 80% are unvaccinated

20% have completed the vaccine cycle

See a graph below on patient volume.

Bryan Health

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.