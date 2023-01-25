CHI docs say it's still worth getting COVID vaccine despite evolving variants

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CHI Health held a conference Tuesday to discuss what they're seeing with COVID and it includes a new variant called XBB.1.5.

The hospital expects it'll be one of many coming in the future.

"Even if the variants are constantly evolving, the vaccine we have at that time still gives good protection for what we have with that disease," said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease at CHI Health-Creighton University.

She says because people are still being hospitalized, it's still important to have discussions about COVID-19 because symptoms are similar to other diseases. It's also important to get tested.

