CHI Health launches COVID vaccine hotline

Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 04, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Between Iowa and Nebraska, just 50% of the population has received a COVID-19 vaccination.

CHI Health has decided to take it upon themselves to educate people who have not been vaccinated about the safety and need for the vaccine by starting a free phone line that will run every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We have so much information and so much knowledge now about the efficacy of the vaccines, about the safety of the vaccines," said Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer at CHI Health. "I would ask you, call the hotline, talk to your providers, learn about the disease and learn about the vaccine."

The number for the hotline is 402-717-1255. If you call, you can talk to medical professionals about all your vaccine questions.

