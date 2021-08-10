CHI Health to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon CHI Health announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1 of this year.

The healthcare organization has 14 hospitals and 136 clinics throughout Nebraska and Iowa. According to its website, CHI employs more than 12,000 in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

