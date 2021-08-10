Watch

CHI Health to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pfizer Vaccine
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 15:56:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon CHI Health announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1 of this year.

The healthcare organization has 14 hospitals and 136 clinics throughout Nebraska and Iowa. According to its website, CHI employs more than 12,000 in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

We will include more information as it comes out.

READ MORE: VA to begin mandating that medical employees get COVID-19 vaccination

