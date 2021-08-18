CHI Health to participate in CDC study of COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Creighton University, CHI Health has been chosen to take part in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study about the effects of COVID-19 following infection.

Creighton said, “The study, “Clinical Characteristics of Post-Acute COVID-19,” involves examining the effects of COVID in those who exhibited significant symptoms of the disease, says Maureen Tierney, MD, chair of the Department of Clinical Research in the Creighton School of Medicine and medical director for clinical research for CHI Health. Tierney is serving as the principal investigator of the study for Creighton/CHI Health.”

The study will look at things like the percentage of people who had symptoms, and neurologic or pulmonary issues in several hundred patients two weeks after hospitalization or acute illness.

The CDC has partnered with three institutions for the study including CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and Mount Sinai Medical School and Health System in New York City.

“I think the fact that we’re one of three sites being chosen for this is a real honor and a real opportunity,” Tierney says. “We were chosen because of the combined academic and clinical partnership, and, most importantly, because of the large number of patients treated for COVID-19 who came from diverse ethnic and geographic backgrounds.”

Based on industries hit hard by the virus, Creighton believes CHI Health could provide valuable input for the study.

“I think there was an interest in looking at individuals who had acquired the virus in communities where meatpacking is prevalent, and also because those communities were diverse in terms of location, ethnicity and occupation,” Tierney says.

