Chicago's COVID-19 fight with teachers hangs over a 2nd week

CHICAGO (AP) — Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers' union resume Sunday amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures.

The situation looms over the start of a second week of school after three days of canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest district.

Chicago schools face the same pandemic issues as others nationwide, with a growing number of districts reverting to remote learning as infections explode during the omicron-fueled surge and sideline staff members.

But the situation in union-friendly Chicago has been amplified in a labor dispute that’s familiar to families in the mostly low-income Black and Latino district who’ve seen several similar disruptions in the last few years.

