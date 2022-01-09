Watch

Chicago's COVID-19 fight with teachers hangs over a 2nd week

FILE - Mick Leichenko, center, entertains his friends Jack and Will Marrion in his Chicago home, Jan. 6, 2022. Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers union resumed Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures. The situation looms over the start of a second week of school after three days of canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest district. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, file)
CHICAGO (AP) — Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers' union resume Sunday amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures.

The situation looms over the start of a second week of school after three days of canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest district.

Chicago schools face the same pandemic issues as others nationwide, with a growing number of districts reverting to remote learning as infections explode during the omicron-fueled surge and sideline staff members.

But the situation in union-friendly Chicago has been amplified in a labor dispute that’s familiar to families in the mostly low-income Black and Latino district who’ve seen several similar disruptions in the last few years.

