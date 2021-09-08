Children's Hospital raises precautionary level to 'red,' visitors limited for pediatric patients

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Children's Hospital announced that it has increased its COVID-19 protocols.

Reducing the spread of COVID-19, and keeping patients, families, and staff members safe, is our number one priority. Children’s is restricting visitors to reduce the risk of exposure and ensure social distancing.



Parents/Guardians: Please do not come to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center if you are sick.



Masks are required for everyone.



To prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks are required for all caregivers and patients.



Screening: All individuals will be screened before entering any Children’s building.



We will ask:

2 adult caregivers over the age of 18 may stay with patient. (Patient parents age 18 or under allowed.) 4 adults may be registered in the system, with two at the patient bedside at any given time.

Although two adult visitors are allowed, we encourage you to limit the number of caregivers with the patient.

No siblings or other visitors allowed.

Adult caregivers must wear a mask when providers and staff are in the patient room.

Adult caregivers should plan to stay in patient’s room as much as possible. Please keep time in common areas, including hallways, to a minimum.

Adult caregivers showing symptoms will be asked to leave the hospital, and can designate another adult caregiver to take their place.

NICU



2 adult caregivers over the age of 18 may stay with patient. (Patient parents age 18 or under allowed.) 4 adults may be registered in the system, with two at the patient bedside at any given time.

Although two adult visitors are allowed, we encourage you to limit the number of caregivers with the patient.

No siblings or other visitors allowed.

Adult caregivers must wear a mask at all times when in patient room.

Adult caregivers should plan to stay in patient’s room as much as possible. Please keep time in common areas, including hallways, to a minimum.

Adult caregivers showing symptoms will be asked to leave the hospital, and can designate another adult caregiver to take their place.

Surgery



Will allow 2 adult caregivers over the age of 18 to accompany inpatients and patients that have scheduled admissions. (Patient parents age 18 or under allowed.) All other cases will continue to allow only one adult to accompany the patient.

Although two adult visitors are allowed, we encourage you to limit the number of caregivers with the patient.

No siblings or other visitors allowed.

Adults showing symptoms should not come to the hospital.

Children’s Outpatient Surgery Center



2 adult caregivers over the age of 18 may accompany the patient. (Patient parent age 18 or older allowed.)

No siblings or other visitors allowed.

Adults showing symptoms should not come to the Outpatient Surgery Center.

Caregiver limit is necessary due to small room size and a small waiting room that do not allow us to maintain proper social distancing with additional caregivers present.



Specialty Clinic/Outpatient appointments



2 adult caregivers over the age of 18 may accompany the patient. (Patient parents age 18 or under allowed.)

Although two adult visitors are allowed, we encourage you to limit the number of caregivers with the patient.

No siblings or other visitors allowed.

Adults showing symptoms should not come to the specialty clinic.

Children’s Physicians appointments (primary care)



2 adult caregivers over the age of 18 may accompany the patient. (Patient parents age 18 or under allowed.)

Although two adult visitors are allowed, we encourage you to limit the number of caregivers with the patient.

No siblings or other visitors allowed.

Adults showing symptoms should not come to Children’s Physicians.

Exceptions may be made if patient and family are receiving flu shots.

Emergency Department



One parent/guardian may accompany patients in Children’s Emergency Department treatment/exam rooms and in the waiting area. A second caregiver may join the patient once they have been roomed. This change eases the restrictions put in place earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic that limited it to one accompanying adult per patient in the ED.

No siblings or other visitors allowed.

Adults showing symptoms should not come to the Emergency Department.

Caregiver limit is necessary due to small room size and a small waiting room that do not allow us to maintain proper social distancing with additional caregivers present.

Urgent Care



2 adult caregivers over the age of 18 may accompany the patient. (Patient parents age 18 or under allowed.)

Although two adult visitors are allowed, we encourage you to limit the number of caregivers with the patient.

No siblings or other visitors allowed.

Adults showing symptoms should not come to Urgent Care.

Watch our recent interview with Children's Pediatrician-in-Chief Dr. Kari Simonsen:

