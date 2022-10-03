Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations decrease slightly in Omaha metro

COVID-19 ventilator
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
File: Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
COVID-19 ventilator
Posted at 1:22 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 14:22:51-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 158 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday's report when 157 cases were reported. There have now been 169,809 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of one new confirmed COVID-19-related death since Thursday. An unvaccinated man over 70 has died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,190.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 106 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and all were adults.
    • Nineteen adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest.
    • Seven people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 245 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 35 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 79% of capacity with 28 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker