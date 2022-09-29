Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

Fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas County on Thursday

Stethoscope
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE
Stethoscope
Posted at 11:09 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 12:09:57-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 157 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday's report when 200 cases were reported. There have now been 169,649 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received three new confirmed COVID-19-related deaths since Monday. Three women over 75 have died, and two of them were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,189.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

  • There were 108 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including three pediatric patients.
    • Twenty adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest and all of them were adults.
    • Ten people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 162 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 45 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 82% of capacity with 24 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker