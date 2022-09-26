Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

COVID-19-related hospitalizations decrease in Douglas County; fewer cases reported

COVID-19 ventilator
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
File: Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
COVID-19 ventilator
Posted at 12:52 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 13:52:51-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 200 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when 226 cases were reported. There have now been 169,508 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received one new confirmed COVID-19-related death since Thursday. A vaccinated man in his 60s has died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,186.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 118 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and all were adults.
    • Seventeen adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest and all of them were adults.
    • Eight people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 211 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 54 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% of capacity with 18 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker