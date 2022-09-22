More than 200 new cases, 2 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 226 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when 200 cases were reported. There have now been 169,314 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received two new confirmed COVID-19-related deaths since Monday. A vaccinated man and an unvaccinated man, both over 75, have died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,185.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

There were 130 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including three pediatric patients.

Twenty adults were receiving ICU-level care. There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest and all of them were adults. Eight people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 164 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 26 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 79% of capacity with 29 beds available.

