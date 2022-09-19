Watch Now

Positive COVID cases continue to decrease in Douglas County; two new deaths reported

Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 14:55:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 200 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when 270 cases were reported. There have now been 169,101 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received two new confirmed COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. An unvaccinated man in his 60s has died and a vaccinated man in his 70s also has died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,183.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 134 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric patients.
    • Eighteen adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest and all of them were adults.
    • Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 245 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 87% rate with 37 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 90% of capacity with 13 beds available.

