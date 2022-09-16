Watch Now

Positive COVID cases in Douglas County declining, but death still being reported

Jae C. Hong/AP
Nurse Ray Akindele processes COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at a testing site in Long Beach , Calif., on Jan. 6, 2022.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 14:51:27-04

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 270 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report. There have now been 168,895 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received two new confirmed COVID-19-related death since Monday and both people were vaccinated. A man in his 60s died and a woman over the age of 85 died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,181.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

  • There were 143 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and all of them were adults.
    • Twenty-three adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were 11 additional COVID-19 persons of interest and all of them were adults.
    • Two people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 174 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 20 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% of capacity with 17 beds available.

