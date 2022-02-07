COVID-19 case counts in Douglas County continue to decline

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 521 new positive COVID-19 tests were received over the last three days.

The Health Department received three new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day for an unvaccinated man in his 50s and two vaccinated men in their 70s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,024.

On Monday, Nebraska Medicine began a transition out of its crisis plan due to declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Sunday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds are at 83% occupancy with 240 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 86% rate.

There are 41 staffed ICU beds available for all patients.

There are 341 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19

62 COVID patients are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Twelve pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% capacity with 16 beds available for all patients.

Thirty-four individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

All are potential adult cases with no potential pediatric cases.



The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 139,770.

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Monday:



Lewis and Clark Middle School, 6901 Burt St. 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer 5-plus.



Tuesday:

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41 st St., Noon to 4 p.m., all vaccines.

St., Noon to 4 p.m., all vaccines. UNO Milo Bail Student Center, 6203 University Drive N, Noon to 3 p.m., Pfizer 5-plus.



