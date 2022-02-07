COVID-19 case counts in Douglas County continue to decline

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 521 new positive COVID-19 tests were received over the last three days.
The Health Department received three new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day for an unvaccinated man in his 50s and two vaccinated men in their 70s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,024.
On Monday, Nebraska Medicine began a transition out of its crisis plan due to declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.
According to the most recent local hospital report received late Sunday afternoon:
- Medical and surgical beds are at 83% occupancy with 240 staffed beds available.
- Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 86% rate.
- There are 41 staffed ICU beds available for all patients.
- There are 341 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19
- 62 COVID patients are receiving adult ICU-level care.
- Twelve pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.
- Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% capacity with 16 beds available for all patients.
- Thirty-four individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.
- There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),
- All are potential adult cases with no potential pediatric cases.
The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 139,770.
Upcoming vaccination clinics:
Monday:
- Lewis and Clark Middle School, 6901 Burt St. 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer 5-plus.
Tuesday:
- Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., Noon to 4 p.m., all vaccines.
- UNO Milo Bail Student Center, 6203 University Drive N, Noon to 3 p.m., Pfizer 5-plus.
