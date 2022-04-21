COVID-19 cases creeping back up as DCHD reports 181 new cases since Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 181 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Monday when 92 cases were reported. During this time, the DCHD received one new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificate for a vaccinated man in his 90s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,110.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 87% occupancy with 186 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 79% rate with 65 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 92% capacity with ten beds available.

There are 58 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19

Twelve are receiving ICU-level care. There are three pediatric patients.

There are seven additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results)

Three individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,057.

