COVID-19 cases creeping back up as DCHD reports 181 new cases since Monday

Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 15:54:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 181 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Monday when 92 cases were reported. During this time, the DCHD received one new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificate for a vaccinated man in his 90s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,110.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:

  • Medical and surgical beds are at 87% occupancy with 186 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 79% rate with 65 staffed beds available. 
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 92% capacity with ten beds available.
  • There are 58 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19
    • Twelve are receiving ICU-level care.
    • There are three pediatric patients.
  • There are seven additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results)
  • Three individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,057.

