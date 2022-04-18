Douglas County breaks 150K positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 92 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report last Thursday. During this time, the DCHD received two new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates for a vaccinated man in his 70s and an unvaccinated man over 85. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,109.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 81% occupancy with 273 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 82% rate with 55 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 92% capacity with 11 beds available.

There are 50 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19, and all are adults.

Ten are receiving ICU-level care .

There are three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results)

Two individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,011.

