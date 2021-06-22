COVID-19 cases in Douglas County continue to slow

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported only five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases since March of last year is 72,113.

No new deaths were reported.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Douglas County remains at 730.

According to the most recent hospital report received Monday, medical and surgical beds were at a 77% occupancy rate with 343 beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 70% rate with 102 beds available.

There were 17 people hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with three of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Four additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) were reported.

Four people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

