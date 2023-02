COVID-19 cases increase slightly in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 202 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Monday. There are a total of 179,950 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of one additional COVID-19-related death since Monday. A man over 75 years of age has died. The man had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,278.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:



There were 90 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including one pediatric case.

Five patients were receiving ICU-level care. Zero suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator. There were four COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all were adults.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 243 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 34 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 79% of capacity with ten beds available.



