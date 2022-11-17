COVID-19 cases rise in Omaha metro while hospitalizations slightly decrease

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 265 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Monday when 228 cases were reported. There have been 172,291 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD learned of six additional COVID-19-related deaths. The deaths involve four men ranging in age from their 40s to over 90. They were all vaccinated. Two women 75 years of age or older have died, and only one of them was vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,219.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

There were 109 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including three pediatric cases.

11 patients were receiving ICU-level care.

Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 248 staffed beds available.

There were four COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results, and all were potential pediatric cases.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 21 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 8 beds available.

