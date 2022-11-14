New COVID-19 cases decrease in Omaha metro while hospitalizations increase

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 228 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 262 cases were reported. There have been 172,040 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD learned of no additional COVID-19-related deaths. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,213.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

There were 112 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Nine patients were receiving ICU-level care. Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 190 staffed beds available.

There were eight COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results, and all were potential pediatric cases.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 18 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 83% of capacity with 11 beds available.

