Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

COVID-19-related hospitalizations increase slightly in Omaha metro

covid testing test coronavirus test swab
Kamran Jebreili/AP
File photo
covid testing test coronavirus test swab
Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 14:19:07-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 173,587 positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020. An updated number is pending as data regarding new COVID-19 cases has not yet been released for the week.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Thursday, DCHD received confirmation of one new COVID-19-related death involving a woman over 75 who had been vaccinated. The number of reported COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,224.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

  • There were 151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including nine pediatric cases.
    • Fifteen patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Two people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
    • There were 21 COVID-19 persons of interest, including nine possible pediatric cases.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 152 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 50 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with eight beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker