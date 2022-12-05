COVID-19-related hospitalizations increase slightly in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 173,587 positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020. An updated number is pending as data regarding new COVID-19 cases has not yet been released for the week.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Thursday, DCHD received confirmation of one new COVID-19-related death involving a woman over 75 who had been vaccinated. The number of reported COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,224.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

There were 151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including nine pediatric cases.

Fifteen patients were receiving ICU-level care. Two people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator. There were 21 COVID-19 persons of interest, including nine possible pediatric cases.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 152 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 50 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with eight beds available.



