COVID-19 spread in schools remains big concern for Douglas County public health officials

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says that an area of concern when it comes to COVID-19 infections continues to be schools.

She says the health department sees clusters of cases pop-up in some schools with the most cases being in the Millard district.

Huse says that the department is working closely with the schools to get cases under control. They've had to close several classrooms and one school, which has since reopened.

The main concern continues to be unvaccinated residents, but there may be some positive news.

“As people continue to get their boosters we should see that number go down... and we are seeing a fair number of people get their boosters, so that's great news,” said Huse.

During the meeting, officials said they’ve seen a spike in people getting the vaccine; whether that's initial doses, a booster or vaccines for kids five to 11. However, Huse says it's still not enough.

Right now, the county data shows around 59% of Douglas County residents are fully vaccinated.

