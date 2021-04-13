Watch

COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Carroll, Iowa

Carroll County Public Health is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Posted at 8:28 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 23:22:53-04

CARROLL, Iowa (KMTV) - Carroll County Public Health is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, April 15 with second doses on Friday, May 14. The vaccine given will be Moderna, and 1,000 doses are available.

The clinic will be held from 11-6 on both dates at Westgate Mall in Carroll, Iowa.

To schedule an appointment:

A Saturday, April 17 vaccination event is also being hosted at St. Anthony Clinic in Carroll. Visit the same website for appointment details

